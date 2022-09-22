I am writing this as an addition to the letter in the Readers’ Forum on Aug. 16 by Doug Blough, “When is it Davidsville’s turn?”
I, too, am a longtime resident of 38 years in this village. I agree, the sidewalks, where they are existing, are in terrible condition and dangerous.
Surely, there are funds available as there are in some other towns in our area.
Also, the Lion Alley that connects Route 403 (Main Street) with the 100 block of East Campus Avenue needs to be paved as it is now a dirt alley.
The alley serves the Leading Edge Hardware Co., Fox’s Pizza, Lions Club building, the post office, Raymond’s Auto Repair Shop and Conemaugh Township Water Authority. It is constantly full of potholes and sends up clouds of dust to homes in this area.
Most of all the alleys in Jerome are paved, why not ours?
Finally, Route 403 which runs through town from Route 219 to Conemaugh Township Elementary School is often full of pot holes or (if we are lucky) patched potholes which then become repaired pothole bumps.
I often wonder how many front ends and/or tires have been ruined by these hazards. When was the last time this stretch of road has been completely resurfaced?
Davidsville is a wonderful village where most of the property owners on Main Street take pride in their properties, but Main Street is not our crown jewel.
Al Meehleib
Davidsville
