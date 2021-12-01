The truth will set you free. This is exactly what occurred to Kyle Rittenhouse at the end of his long trial.
The action of the media is astounding, blatant lies that were proven false in a court of law. There are some in media that will be the death of our country.
Facts:
• Kyle was not a protester; he was there to protect his friend’s business.
• He pushed a burning dumpster away from a gas station and people.
• Kyle’s father and grandmother live in Kenosha. Kyle lived part-time in Illinois with his mother, 20 minutes away.
• Joseph Rosenbaum knocked Kyle down twice and attempted to kick him with a lethal force to his head.
• Gaige Grosskreutz, a felon in possession of a firearm, aimed his gun at Kyle first as he admitted on the stand.
• In the state of Wisconsin it is legal for Kyle to have a gun. That’s why a gun charge was dismissed.
• Grosskreutz, Rosenbaum and Huber were all criminals.
Since when do we defend such people?
Why would Jessie Jackson and Al Sharpton make an appearance in the courtroom. There were no Blacks involved in the case. No racial overtones.
My opinion: They think white supremacy – a word I never heard in my 80 years.
If the media would have done their job, we all would have known this. Bottom line: Not guilty because he broke no
laws.
Our Second Amendment is still alive.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
