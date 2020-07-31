A nation without laws is not a nation, and a nation without law enforcement is not a country.
If Joe Biden wins, the riots and protests will stop and COVID-19 will vanish.
That’s right, I said vanish because it will not be used to attack President Donald Trump. The riots have nothing to do with George Floyd and everything to do with 2016 and 2020. These people don’t care about racism or Floyd, this is about politics. If every cop is racist and every criminal a victim, where does that leave us?
Ron Marol
Moxham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.