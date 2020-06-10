You thought the coronavirus was a big problem?
You were locked down. If you dared leave your home, you were not allowed to go to work, church, the park or the beach.
You could shop if you wore a mask and maintained social distancing. And no gatherings of more than five or 10 people.
COVID-19 may be a serious disease, but the restrictions placed upon law-abiding citizens for a virus apparently do not apply to legitimate protesters or thugs using them as cover to wreak havoc and violence. Did the dangers of close contact magically dissipate? Maybe the virus bill of goods we were sold needs to be audited.
There is little if any disagreement that the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis was a crime and a tragedy, so why the rioting, looting and destruction? This part of the story has nothing to do with Floyd’s death.
The instigators of the damage-causing behavior are groups and factions that do not want the United States to continue to exist as it was founded.
Dishonestly hiding behind race issues, this is the chance for groups such as antifa and other deep-state provocateurs to make their move.
The mostly Democratic governors and mayors running these states and cities willingly shut down the economy for a virus but are hesitant to act to stop the illegalities of these evil-doers.
Unfortunately, the damage caused in the large cities will cost jobs and opportunities for the poor and minority communities.
August Gatto
Ebensburg
