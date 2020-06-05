We as a nation need to stand up and drive criminals such as the ANTIFA rioters off the streets and into jail. American citizens need to stand behind and with our law enforcement.
The news media refer to “protesters.”
These people who are assaulting citizens and law enforcement, looting and destroying private property are not protesters, they are rioting, thieving criminals.
Elected officials aren’t helping by analyzing every action of law enforcement personnel. When criminals are stealing property or assaulting others, they should accept the fact that law enforcement can, should and will arrest and incarcerate them.
Terry Crissey
Elton
