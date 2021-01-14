To the Kool-Aid drinkers – shame, shame, shame. Please don’t try to pass yourself off as a patriot. Patriots believe in law and order. Patriots don’t try to overthrow the United States government.
Patriots don’t yell “Hang, Mike Pence,” while destroying our Capitol.
You have lost the right to be called a patriot. Five fellow Americans are dead because you took the word of a known liar. Have you seen the video of your leader and his son smiling as you do his dirty work? You were taken in by a carnival barker, who turns lying into an art form.
This man only cares about his power and he uses you as a means to that end.
He’s laughing at your gullibility. If you still have respect for this man, God help this country.
Constance Edwards
Johnstown
