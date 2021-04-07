A recent editorial lambastes Republicans for opposing so-called “safe gun storage” laws, shocking us with the story of a 12-year-old who shoots his sister with the gun his father had failed to lock up, but the father possessed the gun illegally in the first place. Who thinks that someone who breaks the law to own a gun will obey the law to keep it locked up?
I once assumed that such examples of fuzzy thinking would be embarrassing to gun control propagandists, until I realized that their rhetoric is designed to play on emotions, not advance sound arguments.
Of course, in their anti-libertarian view, the fact that requiring guns to be locked away also makes them less available for self-defense is a feature, not a bug. If they were really concerned about kids’ safety, they would drop their support for “gun-free” school zones, which are actually safe operating zones for mass murderers.
They also demand “red flag” laws, which can deny people their Second Amendment rights without the opportunity to present a due-process defense.
Rights infringements are dismissed as mild inconvenience.
Then there’s the absurd attempt to blame increases in gun ownership for a 2020 spike in violence, conveniently ignoring the disruptive social effects of pandemic lockdowns.
One does tire of the nonsense.
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
