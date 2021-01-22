On Dec. 17, Greg Vitali wrote a column, “Keep Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative on track.” I knew this would become a topic as soon as the Democrats won the presidency again.
I am very thankful for the rebuttal on Dec. 24 by Wayne Langerholc and Jim Rigby. They state the real facts about RGGI and how Pennsylvania has exceeded expectations concerning greenhouse gases.
They also tell of all the employment improvements because of coal and gas-fired power plants.
President Barack Obama stifled the energy sector in every way possible, but since he left office, we have old and new mines opened in the area. The Homer Center Power Plant is still open. One of the shut down co-generation plants is scheduled to open back up. A gas-fired plant was completed in Vinco. The stalled pipelines under Obama are being completed.
The United States is now the leading producer of energy in the world.
Funny how we were always told that natural gas was the cleanest burning fuel available, but now it’s dirty.
Where does it make sense to charge electric generating stations a carbon tax if they don’t meet the requirements?
Where exactly would this tax come from?
Utilities are not going to absorb these taxes, so who would eventually pay them?
Companies could also buy or sell these taxes. Does that make sense?
RGGI is just another way to finance costly green alternatives that ordinary people cannot afford.
Royden Thomas
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.