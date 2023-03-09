Part of the process of putting a guilty man to death in Pennsylvania requires the governor to review and sign each and every death warrant.
• A governor may refuse to sign a death warrant if he considers the condemned man to be innocent.
• A governor may refuse to sign the death warrant of a guilty, but otherwise law-abiding person – who snaps after catching his or her spouse in bed with a lover.
• A governor may even refuse to sign the death warrant of a career criminal who is dead to rights, guilty if only out of pity for the condemned murderer’s elderly widowed mother.
But a governor may not do what Josh Shapiro has done and announce ahead of time that he will never ever sign any death warrant no matter what, even for murders which have not been committed yet.
Shapiro is against the death penalty for those who kill cops.
Shapiro is against the death penalty for a King of Prussia man who murdered his pregnant girlfriend because she refused to get an abortion.
Shapiro is even against the death penalty for the modern-day, card-caring Nazi who shot-up Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue and killed 17 people.
For these breaches of the public trust, Shapiro should be disbarred.
Robert T. Dow
Johnstown
