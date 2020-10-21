The reverse Johnstown Halloween Parade is just the dumbest idea there is, honestly. The people and groups who participate in it are wearing some sort of masks and the bystanders will probably be wearing masks, too.
The thing is, these parades are for the children and their families. This reverse parade sounds like a political stunt to target the children. I’ve been to a lot of parades before and nothing lights up a child’s face more.
As a single father, I will not be taking my child to this reverse parade at The Galleria. I will protest any parade that isn’t traditional. I hope other parents follow as well.
And those thinking I’m being mean to my child. Well, take that up with the City Council. They’re the ones following Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders and his political theater.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
