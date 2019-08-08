The book of Revelation is not a mystery not to be understood as many ministers and Christians teach others. The book is the revelation or unveiling of Jesus Christ. God promises a blessing to those who read it and understand it. (Revelation 1:3)
Revelation is about the history of the church to the second coming of Christ and final judgment. The book of Daniel is its companion text to understand the promises of God, and Jesus said we must read Daniel and understand it. (Matthew 24:15)
If we don’t read and understand God’s promises, we will be blinded by Satan’s deceptions and the false prophecies he has placed in the Christian churches. (Revelation 19:20) Many churches are following the traditions of men rejecting the commandments of God of his word.
These are the sophistries of Satan and lead to eternal ruin.
How can any Christian speak of compassion, mercies and resentment and allow so many Christians to go to their graves not speaking God’s truth for the end time? (Revelation 6-12) The truth is never popular, just ask the prophets who were killed speaking God’s words laying open the sins of the people who don’t want to hear. That is true love and Christlike, not resentment. God is looking for men and women of this character who will lay open the sins of mystical Babylon (Revelation 17:1-6), which is the Christian church today that worships Baal and Satan blindly. (Revelation 13:4)
The Christian church today has become a false religion, rejecting the Scriptures as its safeguard. (1 Timothy 3:15-17) Come out of here my people. (Revelation 18:1-5)
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
