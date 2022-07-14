The Tribune-Democrat editorializes, “Guns debate requires compromise that leads to safer communities.”
Compromise between what? We already have many gun laws and restrictions.
In 40 years of following this issue, I’ve noticed that according to the media and most politicians, compromise is always between adding much more regulation, or just some.
That’s not compromise. That’s a ratchet.
What about rethinking restrictions that have proved useless or counter-productive? The obvious example is so-called gun-free zones, which are actually magnets for murderers, who can count on their intended victims being defenseless.
If the federal government can give states money to implement red flag laws, why can’t it fund-training for teachers and school staff who are willing to take responsibility and carry concealed weapons to defend themselves and their students?
Another positive step, requiring no laws at all, would be for the media to show some restraint in their coverage of mass public shootings, rather than indulge in days-long obsessions that stimulate copy-cat attacks.
Why don’t these ideas get consideration? Because anti-gun propagandists have been allowed to set the terms of debate.
Many of the loudest activists touting reasonable measures or safety legislation are people deeply hostile to our Second Amendment rights.
For them, each new restriction is just a stepping-stone on the way to more.
Only when the gun haters have been relieved of their undeserved influence can there be an honest and productive discussion about firearms and crime.
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.