We can all breathe easier now that Joe Biden has announced that he is planning to run for a second term.
After all, he is the man who in his inaugural address told us that, to overcome the challenges facing America, we needed unity.
Have you ever felt greater unity in the country than we have had during his presidency?
Biden told us we needed to reject a culture where facts are manipulated and manufactured. In the past few years, have you noticed any facts being manipulated or manufactured?
We now have a country where, on a whim, men can be women and women can be men. It doesn’t get more unifying than that.
No manufactured facts there either. Just follow ‘the science’.
In his re-election announcement, Biden states that the question we are facing in the years ahead is – will we have more or less freedom?
With Biden, it would be less. If he is reelected, your life, liberty and pursuit of happiness will certainly be restricted with increased government use of electronic surveillance to monitor your every movement.
And the probable introduction of a digital currency that will have the capacity to track and eventually control what you can purchase based on your social or economic behavior.
So, if you happen to live or spend money in a manner that is averse to government-prescribed agenda, you will probably be subject to restricted purchasing ability.
Biden says it is no time to be complacent. I agree. Goodbye, Joe!
August Gatto
Summerhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.