Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.