With reference to Chuck Colbert’s letter published Jan. 12, “More exploration of biblical prohibitions,” some perspective needs restoring. He writes from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to dismiss a quote in Leviticus about sexual behavior by playing Old Testament ceremonial law against moral law.
If his intention is to offer an enlightened Christian perspective, the starting point needs to include a classic approach to Old Testament law, for example, that Christians are not bound to its ceremonial nor civil law. Jesus exemplifies this in his declaration of all foods as clean (Mark 7) and his criticism of Pharisees (Matthew 23:23). Dismiss concerns about pigskin, tattoos, pork and shellfish.
On the other hand, Jesus upholds the moral law of the Old Testament, starting with the Ten Commandments and other references (e.g. Matthew 5). With an exception for divorce in the case of unfaithfulness, he expects his followers to exceed the rigor of the Pharisees (Matthew 5:20). This has been the classic position of Christianity for millennia.
Uncomfortable as it may be for contemporary western society, sexual constraints on human behavior are to be taken seriously by Christians, whatever their natural inclinations. In fact, most of those constraints are respected by consensus today, with the stark exception of the one Colbert singles out.
Leviticus 18 and 19, taken seriously, call all Christians to soul searching; for these same chapters command us to eschew vengeance, to treat aliens among us as we do our native-born, and as Jesus quoted, “To love our neighbors as ourselves.”
Joseph R. Stains
South Fork
