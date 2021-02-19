Our economy can’t take another hit right now. While some businesses have permanently closed their doors, others continue to struggle with coronavirus-related restrictions and recovery.
Although Gov. Tom Wolf’s Restore Pennsylvania sounds good, it’s nothing more than a tax increase in disguise.
The program would be funded with a severance tax on the natural gas industry, which already pays an impact fee in addition to other business taxes.
Imposing another tax on an industry that drives our economy and employs thousands of Pennsylvanians – not to mention provides affordable energy – could end up costing us more in the long run.
Punishing the natural gas industry with another tax will undermine the economic progress in Pennsylvania that we so desperately need right now.
I hope that Rep. Frank Burns will oppose Wolf’s severance tax proposal.
Chris Oldham
Nanty Glo
