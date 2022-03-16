During recent days, it is clear that Donald Trump is planning to run for president in the 2024 election. He kicked off his campaign seeking support from Vladimir Putin, such as he received in 2016 and 2020.
When Putin recently attacked Ukraine, Trump called Putin a “genius,” saying Putin made a great “savvy” decision. Trump has not yet named a running mate, but Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and perhaps, Rudy Giuliani, are in the mix for their praise of Trump’s authoritarian views.
Putin, like Trump, loves to hear supportive cheering, clapping and sycophants’ praise, so he will probably try to get Trump elected again. Trump can depend on Russian political/military assistance in cyber-attacks on American election processes and procedures, assisting Trump in his next effort to undermine the U.S. Constitution, attack the government of the United States, and steal an election placing himself in power.
What did Trump gain? He could build a Trump Tower in Moscow? He and Putin are “friends”? Putin, a skilled intelligence operative, learned that Trump was a weakling, a pushover for “friendship,” no matter how phony.
Republican Mitt Romney called Trump’s recent behavior concerning the Russian attack on Ukraine “almost treasonous.” What is the difference between Trump’s behavior and actual treason?
Perhaps more Republicans will begin to see Trump for who he really is.
Joe Biden and American diplomats organized a strong resistance to Putin through the United Nations, NATO and economic sanctions against Russian terrorists.
They have organized worldwide public opinion in support of Ukraine and provided humanitarian aid and military supplies to the beleaguered victims. Firm committed peacekeepers, using all their options, will restore order and peace in the world.
Rodger Henderson
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.