Fellow Americans, we have a choice to make in November. Should we put lifelong politicians back in power, backed by lawyers, academia and public sector unions? I have to admit they are a savvy political gang of haters, but they are also mostly responsible for America’s troubles today.
The worst of them enter politics with nothing but a determination to learn the game to become filthy rich personally. If they learn the game well enough they can even sell the country’s uranium and in exchange get their tax-free foundation(s) well-funded. The DNC would tell you to stop thinking and do as you’re told. Democrats always know what’s best for you.
Or choose again an independent thinker, businessman, nonpolitician who is hated by the progressive socialists. To spite them, he loves this country and is even serving without pay. He is trying almost single-handedly to restore common sense freedoms and protections for its citizens.
For that, he was impeached. He then has the audacity to defend his actions directly to the people on a platform called twitter. How dare he not let CNN, NBC, Associated Press, etc., define him. Democrats believe if you think for yourself and vote Trump, you ain’t American, just like African Americans ain’t black if they don’t vote Democrat.
So what will it be, join the haters trying to tear this country down or try to restore and make America better than ever?
I know how I’m voting. I love this country.
Richard Gregory
Boswell
