“A fact is information minus emotion.
“An opinion is information plus experience.
“Ignorance is an opinion lacking information.
“And, stupidity is an opinion that ignores a fact.” – Facebook post from St. Albans Episcopal Church
Constantly repeating a lie(s) does not make it true. Responsible citizenship requires people to search for the truth among the cacophony of rhetoric posing as information. Information is not equal to entertainment, and there’s been an unhealthy mixing of the two.
What exactly is fake news? Journalism by educated reporters, investigations such as a detective and search for the truth?
Or, stories that can be embellished or cherry picked to titillate the reader and sell more papers or raise ratings. That’s entertainment and propaganda.
Pope Francis said that the first purveyor of fake news was the snake in the Garden of Eden. The Bible is full of allegories, parables and other forms of storytelling that point to truths about us humans.
The snake gave Eve an offer she couldn’t refuse. We know how that turned out. Perhaps that’s where the term “snake oil salesman” came from.
For those who followed our snake oil salesman president right up to insurrection, take your MAGA hat off and find some new sources to read. As for Rep. John Joyce, he must not have had a mother who told him just because others are doing something doesn’t mean you should also jump off a cliff.
My sister suggested reading a few verses a day from the Book of Proverbs. It’s helping already.
Anita LaPorta Altman
Johnstown
