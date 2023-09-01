It’s obvious that Tim Mardis (Aug. 28, “Either Biden or fascism”) has neither studied much nor lived under Mussolini and fascism. When he speaks of dismantling democracy, one only has to look as far as the current regime for that and their ties to Chinese firms.
I’ll give him climate change is real, and it’s been happening since the beginning of time over billions of years.
He speaks of the war in Ukraine, which would have never happened had Donald Trump remained in office. Vladimir Putin took advantage of a weak, senile individual, as will China in the near future.
When he says inflation is under control, it is apparent he doesn’t do much shopping. Every trip to the grocery store finds the prices higher than the last.
Yes, I’ll take Trump’s so-called fascism over the Joe Biden crime family’s communist socialist agenda.
I’ll put up with lower gas and heating oil prices, and I will cherish the energy independence we enjoyed.
I will gladly put up with IRAs and 401(k)s earning money once again. I would be ecstatic to have America once again respected in the world.
If having Trump as president is fascism, then I say give me a double dose of Trump fascism. Mardis is obviously out of touch with reality and how good things were when Trump was president. Our nation is corrupt and the Democrats have weaponized our justice system.
Al Thomas
New Florence
