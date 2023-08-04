We all live on one planet, but why must some of us have to prove ourselves by taking a weapon to a party or a celebration and then shoot as many people as possible?
Does this accomplishment give them great glory, increased power or maybe just to see themselves on the news?
Life is short enough for most of us, but to have the power to shorten life for our fellow human beings just because someone doesn’t like someone else or may be having a bad day, doesn’t make sense.
I don’t know what the solution is, but someone needs to solve this worldwide epidemic, so the rest of us can enjoy our lives together.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
