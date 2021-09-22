In the middle of the 14th century, the Black Death hit Europe. In four years, which must have seemed like an eternity at the time, 40 million people died in agony and 200,000 thousand villages were totally wiped out. When it was really going strong, there weren’t enough living to bury the dead, and you can imagine what that must have been like.
People at that time would have given their right hands for a mask and their right arms for a vaccine shot in their remaining left arms.
Apparently, there are those today who have learned nothing in the intervening seven centuries. Good health and protection from suffering are being offered to the anti-maskers and anti-vaccinators on a plate, and they don’t just decline politely, they fight it.
These resisters are preventing herd immunity and that is what is preventing an end to the pandemic for the entire country.
Actually, they are as big as a public health hazard as the virus itself. Maybe the drug companies could get to work on a vaccine to protect the rest of us from them.
John W. Shaw
Johnstown
