As I open the paper and read down through the obituaries and crime reports, I am reminded that from the youngest to the oldest, each one of us at some point in our lives has been robbed.
Perhaps we were robbed of a relationship through the untimely death of a loved one, infidelity or family divisions and dissension. Perhaps we were robbed of finances through scams and schemes.
Many of us have been robbed of health through disease and sickness, or robbed of dignity through persecutions and bullying. During those times of loss, we have a choice to make. We can either take revenge, rebel against God and blame him, wreck our own lives with drugs and alcohol to mask our anger, or strengthen ourselves in the Lord as David the Psalmist did.
When we are robbed, we need to recognize that it was the devil who came to steal, kill and destroy. We must resist hurting the people who hurt us and resist hurting ourselves by spiraling down into despair, bitterness and hopelessness.
The reality is we are all robbed to one degree or another while on our journey through this wilderness, but whether we go on to being totally destroyed is up to us. 1 Samuel 30:6, “And David was greatly distressed; for the people spoke of stoning him; for the soul of all the people was embittered, every man because of his sons and because of his daughters; but David strengthened himself in Jehovah his God.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
