After months of President Donald Trump and his minions lying about election fraud that he and his legal eagles couldn’t prove, after more than 60 courts across this country either dismissed or laughed away filings of election fraud that were submitted with no supporting evidence, Rep. John Joyce, Rep. Glenn Thompson, Sen. Wayne Langerholc and Rep. Jim Rigby still sided with the ongoing lies instead of doing what is right and declaring a free and fair election.
Your failure to tell your people that the election had been won fairly by Joe Biden makes you fully complicit with those who incited and attempted a violent coup of our government. Five people and very nearly our democracy died that day.
Your hands are blood red, gentlemen.
Your actions can be understood. As Republicans, you have firmly gerrymandered yourselves into heavily Republican districts to ensure you can’t lose your future elections. But you never considered that now. You can’t possibly speak to the reality of the election or the evil of the attempted coup to your cult constituents for fear of the terrible possibility that the next act of insurrection would be those constituents showing up in your front yard.
How many of your Republican colleagues across the country, both state and federal, are in the same situation?
Resign gentlemen. It is the only way out. We must have leaders who speak truth at all times and love this country.
You have placed yourselves in a position that allows you to do neither.
John Haddle
Johnstown
