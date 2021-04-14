I agree with Richard Bloom (“Begin Using More Clean Energy,” March 5) about the many important benefits of renewable energy. About 10,000 people currently work in solar and wind in the state.
Raising Pennsylvania’s current Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard goals from the current 0.5% goal to 10% of electricity generated from solar by 2030 has the potential to create more than 65,000 new solar jobs, attract more than $9 billion in private investment, and serve electricity to more than 1.5 million people across the state.
Yes, the prospect of transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy is scary for many Pennsylvanians.
However, many of these jobs have already been lost to automation (as Bloom stated), as well as the displacement of 12 coal-fired power plants due to the increase of natural gas, which is quickly dominating our energy mix.
On a positive note, an increasing number of Pennsylvanians (there are more than 26,000 solar systems in the state) are seeing the positive impact from solar both on their pocketbooks and on improving health of communities and the environment.
Solar can also save farms when farmers, lease a portion of their land to solar projects, creating a steady income of about $1,000 per acre per year for the 20 years of the lease.
At the end of the lease, the enriched soils can be returned to farming. And agrivoltaics commingle the benefits of both large-scale solar systems and agricultural uses such as sheep grazing, shade crops and pollinator-friendly plants on the same land.
Stacy Rematt
Patton
