Paulette Cononie Torchia has one thing right in her letter on Sept. 30, “Hatred of Trump goes on”: The former guy is no longer president.
But Trumpism is alive in the GOP as 45 perpetuates the Big Lie that he won, that the election was rigged and stolen from him. For example, a recent CNN poll found that “Among Republicans, 78% say that Biden did not win and 54% believe there is solid evidence of that, despite the fact that no such evidence exists. That view is also deeply connected to support for Trump. Among Republicans who say Trump should be the leader of the party, 88% believe Biden lost – including 64% who say there is solid evidence that he did not win – while among those Republicans who do not want Trump to lead the Party, 57% say Biden won legitimately.”
This mentality belies Torchia’a alleged superior “moral fabric” of Republicans because lying and perpetuating lies are immoral.
The Jan. 6 Republican-inspired Capitol Hill insurrection was hardly moral.
Regarding abortion as a measure of the “moral fabric” of the GOP, a recent Pew Research poll showed that 59% of all Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
As recently as May 2020, the Guttmacher Institute found that the nation’s abortion rates, which have been dropping for decades, reached their lowest level since before the Supreme 1973 Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion legal in the first trimester.
Pro-choice does not mean pro-abortion.
Of course, Republican women never have abortions. No way.
Chuck Colbert
Cambridge, Massachusetts
formerly of Johnstown
