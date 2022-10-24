Senate Republicans introduced a bill that would roll back the drug pricing reforms included in the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act, including the measures allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and capping annual drug expenses for many seniors.
The Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act included legislation that allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices for the first time in the program’s history. Legislation that placed a $2,000 out-of-pocket cap on annual drug costs for seniors on Medicare, as well as a $35 monthly copay for insulin.
The bill would not apply to individuals covered by private insurance companies.
Republicans believe price controls never work.
Try to explain to seniors that lowering drug cost and capping out of pocket cost for medication won’t work for them.
Republicans believe it’s more important to protect “Big Pharma” at the expense of seniors.
If Republicans, after the mid-term elections, control the House and/or Senate, they also will attempt to force the Biden administration to cut Medicare and Social Security spending by rejecting the a debt ceiling increase.
Gary Schetrompf
Portage
