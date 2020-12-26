Once again, this paper continues with its one-sided bias toward voters and elected representatives of this area, statewide and nationwide. Several times since the Nov. 3 election, we’ve read editorials with the slanted talking points of the Democratic Party in which the agenda is that “now you people can come to our table and we’ll unify.” Although for four years, there’s been no indication of the opposite.
The Dec. 16 editorial identifies Reps. John Joyce and Glenn Thompson as traitors of the state and Constitution, and threatens them with what will surely be a bombardment of slanted animosity come the 2022 primaries. It doesn’t get more preposterous than a local newspaper threatening elected representatives for doing something in which the personal feelings of a few at the top of this paper feel differently about. That’s not how true journalism works.
If Joyce and Thompson were doing something illegal, then yes, it needs to be revealed. However, supporting the legal system, in which our current president is entitled to that right, is something every American should be supporting. Because once those rights are gone, they won’t be coming back for anyone. Personal feelings don’t come into play here.
The editorials and articles from contributing writers have become a one-sided agenda within this paper. There are by far more intellectual, open-minded writers within the Readers’ Forum restricted to 250 words.
Marvin Gindlesperger
Davidsville
