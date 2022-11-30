The state legislation released a statement that starting next year, they will introduce rent price controls on landlords, stating that people can’t afford rent increases.
Some suggestions to our legislators:
• Stop allowing water and sewers to be private for profits.
• Stop the extraction taxes on natural gas.
• Stop the property tax increase, especially school tax.
• Stop the assault on electric utilities that use coal and natural gas.
• Restore our country to energy independence.
• Stop increases in interest rates on mortgages.
• Don’t increase taxes on improvements of rescued properties.
• Bring back the jobs that you regulated so much they moved to China and Mexico, jobs that pay a living wage.
Businesses don’t care how much you tax them, they just pass it on to the consumers and we must pass it on to the tenants.
To think that landlords just raise rent to make more money is ridiculous; putting restrictions on fair market rents will only make less affordable housing available unless subsidized by the government.
That will make more taxes and more government control.
Landlords take huge risks on investment properties and huge losses in damage done by irresponsible tenants.
Rent controls will not solve any of the underlying causes of rent increases. Lower taxes and more available resources will.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
