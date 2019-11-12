For well over 200 years, God has blessed our nation with a represented government known as a republic, or democracy if you prefer, with the main sway being the Constitution and Bill of Rights. The glowing results are generally freedom, liberty and justice for all. Although that justice for all part is sometimes hard to swallow concerning politicians.
These entities are qualities derived from the scriptures that godly men incorporated into our governing system. Our moral laws and the principles of our political system weren’t devised in a shady back room by some communistic dictatorship, but were influenced by a belief in God and the sacredness of his holy word.
Our early fathers didn’t only encourage the use of the Bible, they promoted it.
Although, we’ve seen flaws over the years throughout our government, it has performed pretty well. The main detriment to our society can be summed up in one word – sin.
The greatest sin is the rejection of our holy creator, supreme being God. The Democratic Party has loosed itself from God and thus their self-serving strive for power has overwhelmed their capacity to think civilly.
The Democrats are trying to impeach President Donald Trump and overthrow the legitimacy of a presidential election.
Trump has done nothing even close to an impeachable offense, and frankly, the Democrats have made blithering fools of themselves with the Russia and Ukraine farces.
To add to this calamity, the media are the Democrats’ partners in crime. Shameful, disgusting and even deplorable.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
