I wholeheartedly support the removal of statues and monuments connected with the decadent Confederacy and white supremacy as long as it is done peacefully and legally. They reek of bull whips and lynch ropes.
I also support the eradication of what some call the new Jim Crow of segregation and mass incarceration of Black people. However, I do not support the removal of statues of Washington, Jefferson, Grant and FDR who, despite their flaws, played progressive roles in our history. We need to debate them, not erase them.
In actuality, the removal of these offensive pro-Confederacy statues is not much different from Hungarian workers toppling a statue of Stalin during the attempted political revolution there in 1956. How about Jewish people tearing down statues of Nazi generals?
I also applaud the move by NASCAR to ban the blood-drenched Confederate flag.
Mississippi, one of the poorest states, is going to remove the symbol of the Confederacy from its flag.
It is certainly no coincidence that German Nazi skinheads wear Confederate flag patches, or that the Ku Klux Klan has been flying it for decades at rallies.
It is not rocket science that this flag is a symbol of racial hatred and American fascism.
By Nick Brisini
