We are doing the same thing with Vladmir Putin that we did with Germany and Japan and many other diplomatic failures over the years.
Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain had a paper stating “peace in our time” after he gave Hitler what he wanted.
A short time later Hitler attacked Poland.
We placed sanctions on Japan to stop their aggression in the far east. They attacked Pearl Harbor and World War II ravaged the world for four years. When the war ended in an allied victory the “diplomats” took over and the war that the military won; the diplomacy lost the peace.
Putin is not going to stop now that he sees the weakness in our willingness to be physically involved together to stop him from restoring the Soviet Union to it’s once powerful position.
If we do not stop him now in the Ukraine, China will observe our lack of unity and weak leadership and try to bring Taiwan under its control.
It is time to remove the liberal diplomats from sinking the ship of America before we really have the war to end all wars.
Putin is a KGB graduate and like a “rat in a corner” he will not hesitate to push the button.
The diplomats talk a good game but always come up as losers.
God, please help us and bless America again.
Father Tony Joseph
Richland Township
