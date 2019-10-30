At the end of August, my wife and I went to Grandview Cemetery. We visited her parents’ gravesite and everything was gone – plants, shrubs and silk flowers.
On Sept. 8, we returned to visit a military gravesite and found that the silk flowers had been removed. Shockingly, the American flags on all the veterans’ graves were also gone.
I believe this is a disgrace to the veterans and their loved ones.
On Oct. 12, the newspaper had an ad from Forest Lawn Cemetery stating that now is fall cleanup.
A highlighted piece stated that the flags will remain on the graves until after Veterans Day.
I believe, along with other vets, that this is a great disrespect to the veterans buried in Grandview.
W.B. Burns
Chapter President, Buzz Wagner Chapter 221, Air Force Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.