I recently read the updates to the Pennsylvania Department of Education school reopening plan about classrooms being reopened for elementary-age children because they are less likely to contract COVID-19.
I believe that this is an unnecessary risk because being less likely to
contract the virus does not mean immune.
I have daily interaction with two elementary-age children and I don’t like this decision being made at the expense of their and their family’s health.
In conclusion, I believe that, for their safety, children should continue doing remote learning for the foreseeable future or until the vaccine becomes readily available for everyone.
Katelyn Rupert
Patton
