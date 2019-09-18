National Day of Remembrance on Saturday remembered more than 61.5 million babies lost to abortion since 1973. Pro-life Americans gathered from coast to coast to remind the nation that abortion is not just a political issue.
This seventh annual (second Saturday in September) National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children remembered that babies are someone’s child, sibling, grandchild, great-grandchild, niece, nephew with prayer services at more than 180 locations, including 44 burial places of abortion victims.
Recently, we remembered the nearly 3,000 innocent, unsuspecting American victims of Sept. 11. Truly a tragedy. Our lives are forever changed. Every day in the U.S., nearly 3,000 innocent, unsuspecting babies are victims of legal abortion.
Truly a tragedy. Their lives in the womb are ended by abortion and now, if born (in some states) are ended by infanticide.
Many lives are forever changed.
God created each of us in his image, he holds each of us in the palm of his hand.
He wants us to know, love and serve him in this life to be happy with him in heaven. Please hold a baby in your arms, pure innocence and love, just like we are held by God, and remember all those children never allowed to be born and do all we can to advance a culture of love and respect for human life, God’s gift to us.
There is always a reason to choose life.
Chris Mraz
Johnstown
