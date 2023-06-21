This past Memorial Day, I spent much of the time remembering and honoring those who have passed from this life, military, family members and all others.
On that day, the newspaper published a remembrance page that reported the number of Americans who died serving their country from 1775 to the present.
That number exceeded over one million lives. A very large number, but small in comparison to the 63 million lives that were taken through abortion since 1973 – as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Guttmacher Institute.
It was only fitting that I remember those lives as well. Weren’t these unborn children created to have the same rights as I have? I can’t imagine the sorrow God feels when he sees his creations destroyed so carelessly.
I pray that God will have mercy upon our nation and the world for what we are doing to his children and ask that you choose pro-life candidates when voting.
I also pray that expectant mothers will permit their children to be born so that they may also have the right to live.
On Flag Day, I once again thought of the liberties and riches that we as a nation have been blessed with – one nation under God.
In remembrance of the unborn who have perished, perhaps our Pledge of Allegiance should be amended to end with the words “... with liberty and justice for all, born and unborn.”
Gary Kozak
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.