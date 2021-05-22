Remember when you cashed your check and took the money home. Saved some to make a good paying CD. This could happen again. Take your money out of the bank into another safe place. Why I say this is banks are keeping all the direct deposit money and making money. Take this money away, you'll see CD rates go up. Just like anything else a shortage causes the price to rise, so let's get them better CD rates. Brief overview think about it. Credit cards are from 9 % to 26 %. Not everyone wants stocks.
Rich Kesselak
Johnstown
Commented
