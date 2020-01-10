Former Republican Congressman Bob Corker said that President Donald Trump’s foreign policy is one of ready, fire, aim.
A very apt description of a man who has no strategic plan but acts on impulse.
Consider:
• Trump orders the killing of Iran’s military leader without any congressional approval. Much unrest erupted in Iran only after Trump’s irrational decision to pull out of the Iranian Nuclear Agreement against the wishes of all other countries that were part of the pact. How does this make us safer? Is he prepared for war?
• Trump pulls troops out of Syria, subjecting the Kurds to relentless attacks after the Kurds stood with us to curtail ISIS threats. Reckless.
• Trump’s pen pal, Kim Jung Un of North Korea, threatens a long-range missile test after Trump declares a nuclear cease-fire agreement had been signed. Troubling.
• Trump welcomes interference from any and all foreign governments (Russia, China and Ukraine) in order to gain an advantage in American elections. Unethical.
Is it any wonder why Trump is on his fourth national security adviser?
The Constitution calls for three co-equal branches of government. It does not vest sole authority with the president.
It promotes checks and balances on his/her powers.
If we grant this president unlimited powers, the same will hold true for all future presidents, both Democrats and Republicans. Scary thought, right?
Vote wisely to uphold the limits provided in the Constitution.
John Washko
Johnstown
