Sixty-plus years ago, I started my 12 years of Catholic education. I remained a Roman Catholic for a number of years, but I felt I only had a religion, not a relationship. I started a journey of attending different church denominations searching for the missing link, which was a intensive study of the Bible.
My journey fulfilled that missing link.
The Bible does and will provide the answer to so many of life’s problems. I was always welcomed at these churches and was allowed to participate in receiving communion. Only the Catholic Church denied me that blessing.
During this time, I was on borough council and I always tried to welcome newcomers to our community. The Polish National Catholic Church was one of them.
Two Roman Catholic churches closed and Holy Cross Parish tried to buy the Sacred Heart complex, but the diocese denied all attempts. Instead, Sacred Heart remains vacant and is now in deplorable condition.
I encourage the Portage community to at least visit Holy Cross and see the beauty and serenity that resembles the beauty of the Sacred Heart Church.
The goal of Holy Cross is to work together with all the Portage churches to help Portage become a more desirable place to reside.
There isn’t much difference between the liturgy of the Mass, except the way we receive communion, which is the
way it was so many years before the Roman Catholic Church changed so many things. Only the priests hands
are consecrated, and he places the host
in your mouth.
I am now a member of PNCC and I can receive communion.
Sharon McCarthy
Portage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.