I would like to address a growing problem in our country called “confirmation bias.”
Confirmation bias is the tendency to seek out, interpret, judge and remember information so that it supports one’s pre-existing views and ideas.
Confirmation bias blinds us from forming a logical, independent conclusion based upon the facts of the situation. It adds to the bitterness, divisive and radical nature of what our country is currently facing.
The following are examples:
• The conclusion that the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was done by patriotic, law-abiding citizens. Rather, this was an attack on our democracy.
• The blind claims of many Donald Trump loyalists that the 2020 Presidential Election was fraught with fraud
and that the election was stolen. These claims are made despite some 62+ lawsuits which have not shown any such evidence.
• Some Republican congressmen threatening their Republican colleagues for voting in favor of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, despite Trump’s many unsuccessful attempts to do the same and despite its obvious benefits to our country’s long-neglected physical grid.
• Justifying any and all violent behavior, whether by Antifa, Oath Keepers, QAnon, Black Lives Matter or other extremist groups under the guise of having a “peaceful protest.”
We have all been prone to some level of confirmation bias. However, when something completely defies logic and common sense, we must reject it.
Think independently and reject extreme unproven theories from all sources. Don’t be blinded by partisan politics.
John Washko
Johnstown
