I’ve heard people around the country and in our community describe their satisfaction with immigrants if “they come here legally.“
The stance of “come here legally“ seems to apply to everywhere except in one‘s own backyard. At least that’s my understanding from the views of the people who have spoken out against an idea that was floated in the greater Johnstown region. The idea was seemingly rejected, which befuddles me.
The idea was to match a great economic workforce need – the lack of computer scientists and coders in the greater Johnstown community – with citizens who are refugees from Afghanistan, who are here as refugees legally and aspire to complete the legal immigration process (refugees have to apply for a green card after a year in the U.S., and they become eligible for citizenship after five years).
Our region, according to tech company owners, has the need for such skilled workers, and Johnstown has an abundance of housing stock. The concept was limited to a small group of refugees and their families.
The Afghan refugees are seeking opportunities through the legal process for a much better life similar to the way that most of our grandparents or their parents dreamed of when they came legally to Johnstown.
Refugees, seeking immigrant status, who are here legally and have skills that are needed to advance our community.
Can someone write to provide the rationale behind the response or rejection of this idea?
Jerry Zahorchak
Johnstown
