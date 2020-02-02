The bad Democrats – Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Nadler and their gang who are dividing America with their lies – are trying to take out President Donald Trump, who is not a traitor. He loves this country and has done a lot of good for the people.
They have spent millions to impeach Trump, who will be found innocent in the Senate. They could help feed hungry kids, the homeless and build shelters, but no. all they care about is kissing up to the elite.
They need to stop the greed of Big Oil, which makes billions in profit but charges outrageous prices at the pump for gas.
I’m not perfect and have made a lot of dumb mistakes, but I know right from wrong. I will vote for Trump again in 2020 to keep cleaning the swamp.
The Democrats don’t like freedom of speech, only the words they want to hear.
And they hate the Second Amendment right to bear arms, defend yourself and family, and law and order.
Shame on them, because all the good people know them for what they are now.
John Zawalish
Johnstown
