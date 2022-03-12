Why expend energy competing for votes when it's better to convince consciences of the truth? Why war over high places in this world when we can win souls for eternity?
Many are dying from war and a disease worse than COVID-19 and it spreads by listening to the father of lies instead of the father of love.
Some place all hope in science to save them and soon find that men pretend to be wise in their own eyes and lead many into swamps of delusion.
Some place their hope in religious observances instead of Christ’s offer of friendship. But if mere observance was all that was needed to cure and cancel the curse of sin why was Jesus the focus of the cross?
Some cling to the false security of ordinances. They imagine drops of water, cups of wine or repetitious, perfunctory, utterances hold some beneficent magic for their sin-sick soul. But nothing can help someone who is not saved by God’s grace, regenerated by the Holy Spirit, and washed by the personal blood of Christ.
Some scoff at salvation through Christ alone. But others much worse have been saved, so why mock the invitation? Why put Christ away boasting over worthless rags?
Come as a common-place sinner and accept the cure Jesus holds out to you.
Whether you grasp him by the hem of his garment or by the arm of his power he is yours.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
