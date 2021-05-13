Red flags are waving since notices were published in area newspapers that voters need approve or disapprove three proposals to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution on Election Day May 18.
Two of the amendments have to do with leadership responsibilities during emergencies.
As I understand, there were no public hearings to discuss these proposals.
Seemingly, they are a result of a Republican-controlled General Assembly (both House and Senate) in disagreement with Gov. Tom Wolf’s leadership to mitigate risks of death and illness in a time of limited understanding and uncertainty amidst a global pandemic killing thousands of people.
Conflicting values between governance prioritizing health, well-being and safety vs. profit-driven markets and consumerism were clearly evident and impacted the public negatively with an us-against-them mentality.
Vengeance is no substitute for accountable leadership. Imagine an army operating during a war with 253 generals
(the size of the Pennsylvania Legislature) in charge instead of a commander-in-chief?
Keep the priority, authority, accountability and responsibility for public health, well-being and safety during emergencies intact by voting no on two proposals that will compromise and dilute leadership.
Pluggers would say, “Don’t change horses in midstream.”
Etta Albright
Cresson
