Today is Veterans Day and there is a special group of women I would like to recognize.
In 1969, Mercy Hospital’s School of Nursing graduating class consisted of 42 young women. In that class, 15 of us signed up to join the military, 13 joined the Army and two joined the Navy. It was an event that even made the evening news on WJAC-TV.
Vietnam was ongoing and these young women volunteered to serve an obligation of two years to support the young men fighting overseas and care for them when they returned home. At that time, young men were all drafted and the young women were all volunteers.
They went to Fort Sam Houston for basic training, many leaving home for the first time. After basic training, the nurses were assigned to hospitals in the U.S. and around the world with four of the nurses assigned to Vietnam.
After the nurses’ obligations were finished, many left the military with memories that will last a lifetime. Their experiences in the military and the support, dedication and medical care they gave to the soldiers and their families helped to make them the best of the best throughout their nursing careers.
So, on this Veterans Day, please remember to thank a veteran and to all the Vietnam veterans – Welcome Home!
Mildred (Muscatello) Evans
former captain, Army Nurse Corps
Hampton, Georgia, formerly of Windber
