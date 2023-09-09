Just a few reasons why Donald Trump shouldn’t run again:
• He agreed, then refused, to show his taxes.
• He lied about, and intentionally withheld, subpoenaed boxes of national security records.
• He confiscated the interpreter notes of conversations with Vladimir Putin.
• He’s notorious for not paying bills, grifts from his own supporters and displays no real loyalty to anyone.
• He demonstrates no real moral or political convictions and blames everyone else for his own self-made problems.
• He is a braggart and a well-documented liar – the costly wall he said Mexico would pay for, was paid for by U.S. taxpayers.
• He never produced an infrastructure plan nor a health care plan.
• He stopped attending dignified transfers at Dover Air Force Base.
• He started lying about the outcome of the 2020 election in July.
• He ended the Iran deal, antagonized allies and fired the pandemic response team.
• He couldn’t reunite hundreds of migrant families that he separated.
Kelly Keating
Nanty Glo
