My wife and I recently attended a zoning variance hearing in Upper Yoder Township, requesting a zoning change from R2 single family to a school. This change was correctly denied, and another reader lamented that decision.
I would like to explain our reasons for and interest in preserving our neighborhood.
I moved to Meadow Drive in 1953 when I was 2 years old. I grew up here, left for college and my career took me to Connecticut.
My wife and I moved back to the empty family home because of the people and area. The neighborhood has changed little in 60 years, only farms and homes with great people.
While attending this hearing, we were sadly disappointed by the Tranquility Gardens team talking about embracing change, but unable to provide factual information on class size, age, schedules and reality of their plan, confirming that a 9-acre site does not require 20 acres.
I did observe an 84-year-old farm owner being attacked by the attorney for defending his land. There is so much in today’s world that is just wrong or self-serving and indefensible.
Hopefully, we have heard the last of the situation, as there is also a state requirement of no firearms within 100 feet of a school. This would remove 80 acres from hunting, including part of the farm.
Dave Hill
Johnstown
