Reality is present amid the consequences of the past and the substance of the future. As we have seen in the ruins and rubble of human and natural occurring destruction, reality can be altered and or wiped away in a matter of seconds.
Behind it all is the power and energy of nature and humanity; regardless of whether consequences are destructive or nurturing.
So, what are the sources of power and energy responsible and consistent in reality? It’s a fundamental and lingering question during these times of prominent human brutality and cruelty.
Along with the positive and negative experiences and influences in my personal life, I credit having a non-religious, but spirituality cognizant family with dad of Jewish background and mom of Lutheran influence, attending Buckhorn Bible Church with a trusted missionary family friend, and marrying a studious Roman Catholic, as invaluable in learning what is right opposed to who declares to be right.
I am grateful for not being trapped by any cult/grouping in society that imposes conditions that compromise and restrict the basic freedom to think and reason.
Power and energy in a democracy prevails in society in the spoken and unspoken. It’s the reality of our being and who we are.
Are the stronger among “We the People” deceptive destructive liars and cheats or consistent and constant actors toward truth with trust in collaboration and cooperation; ever striving for what’s needed for peaceful coexistence on a planet with exhaustible resources?
Etta Albright
Cresson
