Almost since the beginning of the pandemic, I have been reading via smartphone to my two young grandsons, ages 4 and 6, in Alexandria, Virginia.
It didn’t take long for us to run through the small stash of children’s books I had at my house.
I began visiting the Cambria County Library for books that would hold their interest long distance – funny books, surprising books and a little bit scary books.
Even with such vague topics, the library staff was able to help me find books, such as “Jack Gets Zapped,” “A Bad Case of Stripes,” “The Mysterious Sea Bunny” and “13 Ways to Eat a Fly.”
Two years after the start of the pandemic, Leah, Kristen and Jodi from the children’s department are still coming up with winners for me to read to my grandsons.
If you are running out of ways to entertain your grandchildren long distance, stop by the library. They can help.
Mary Lou Repsher
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.