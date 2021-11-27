People have been asking me why I haven’t been writing to the Readers’ Forum lately. I told them nothing has fire me up recently.
Well, Wilbert Clark’s letter on Nov. 12 “Read the Constitution for what it is” did just that, fired me up.
First of all Clark, the definition of protest is: An action of expressing disapproval. The definition of insurrection is: A violent uprising. Jan. 6 was violent. Do you really want to argue that?
Secondly, you justify what happened by saying we the people own the federal buildings. We the people also own the public library, so can we the people just walk in and throw all the books on the floor and threaten to hang the workers? Are we animals?
And third, should I read the Constitution before or after the 27 amendments were added, because if you interpret the Constitution to believe that it will stand behind this mutiny on Jan. 6, then the Constitution needs a 28th Amendment added.
Maybe you should read the First Amendment that includes, “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.”
It’s right there every morning at the top of this page.
Tina Blough
Roxbury
