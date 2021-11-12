For those thinking and saying that the Jan. 6 protest is an insurrection, let me remind you that those federal buildings in and around Washington, D.C., are owned by the people.
Which includes the people protesting about it. It’s a federal right and law to file grievances against the government.
I can’t imagine living in today’s world where so many of you are ignorant on how you interpret the Constitution.
Read the Constitution for what it is. Interpret it’s real meanings. Just don’t make up stuff because of your feelings. I don’t think the government even cares about your feelings. All they see is one more sucker to vote for their ideas, not yours.
Either you can stand up for this country or you can stand aside and let the real patriots handle the situation. And have a good day.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
